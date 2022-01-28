License plates stolen and other reports

License plates were reported stolen off a vehicle at 4:07 p.m. Thursday at 1216 St. John Ave. The theft reportedly happened the day prior.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:48 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Luis Alberto Cortez-Vazquez, 34, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on East Main Street near Interstate 35.

Fraudulent unemployment claim filed

Police received a report at 3:36 p.m. Thursday that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in another person’s name at 1710 Johnson St.