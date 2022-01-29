Live United: Serving the men in Freeborn County through United Way

Live United by Erin Haag

It’s fun to tell the stories about the children in our community. It’s fun when a Headstart teacher comes and “shops” for her kids this week, making sure that her students will have what they need to go play in the snow. It’s fun to tell the stories about the upcoming literacy project that we are planning for the Seniors United in Service Club at the Senior Center. Today though, today let’s talk about the men in our community.

As I worked in my office, I could hear the rumble of a man’s voice talking with Nikolle. I offered a smile and kept my distance, allowing him privacy as he told Nikolle his story. I could hear her on the phone, doing what she does best, connecting and advocating for this man who had been referred to us by a local pastor. Afterward, I learned that Nikolle had networked with SEMCAC, our local pastors and more to provide support for this man who was living in his car. Adding to an already complex situation, the man was not able to go to another city to a homeless shelter because he had a job. He chose to sleep in his car to keep his job.

He was motivated to find the resources he needed but struggled with lack of access due to not having a working phone, places being closed except by appointment, and being able to access a computer. He left that day having made a connection, having a plan of action. He left with a handmade quilt and brand new pair of warm boots. Those boots replaced his workout sneakers that had obviously seen better days. Sadly, we weren’t able to provide a coat in his size.

I received a phone call about another gentleman in our community in need of a coat. We typically see women who come

to us for winter coats, or men that are bringing their children. It’s an illustration of parental love — putting the needs of their children first. I’ve told the story about the mother who was so focused on finding warm coats for her children, she forgot to look for herself. I consider our team lucky that we’re able to connect with these families through their children and help them find the needs for the whole family, not just the children. I remember one man who came in with his children to find them their coats. He then returned a couple of hours later with his elderly parents to help them find coats as well. I was struck by his love for his family and his efforts to get them what they needed. Of course, he told me he didn’t need a coat, despite the fact he only wore a work-issued hoodie.

What about the men that don’t have children or anyone except themselves? It takes a powerful need for them to walk through our door. We’re fortunate to have wonderful pastors in our community who are working together. They refer clients to us, they call us to brainstorm and to check what we have available. Just yesterday afternoon, I got a phone call from a chaplain working with men that have been incarcerated and transitioning back into the community. We need a coat for another gentleman he’s working with.

Looking back, I can clearly see the men in our community. They’re going about their daily lives, struggling, and rarely are the ones to reach out directly. They’re on the fringes of the work we do everyday, usually coming to us under the guise of

helping their families. Yet, we have social workers, we have chaplains, we have other community advocates who are rec-ognizing that the UWFC office is equipped to help them do what they do best — provide support for the men in our community.

So. We are in need of men’s 4XL and 5XL coats. While the “store times” for our winter gear drive have ended, we are

still providing warm winter gear throughout the school system and our agencies. We thank our community every day for showing up united and helping us provide resources. Have a question, a coat, a desire to help? Call our office at 507-373-8670. With illness running rampant, I encourage you to leave a message, as we’ve been working from home some as we take care of our own families and ourselves. Those messages go right to our email, so we’re able to access it and give you a call

back a little sooner.

We had our first board of directors meeting this week, and I’m happy to report they have voted in four new board mem-

bers that have shown a desire to roll up their sleeves and help wash the dishes. There are some big plans on the horizon

for new programming in our community. I’ll be excited to share those things through future articles. In the meantime, stay warm, stay healthy and stay in touch!

Erin Haag is the executive director of the United Way of Freeborn County