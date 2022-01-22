Main Street Dental Clinics partnering for Give Kids a Smile event

Main Street Dental Clinics of Blooming Prairie, Owatonna, New Richland, Rochester and Mankato are teaming up again this year with the Minnesota Dental Association by participating in Give Kids a Smile. This is an event to provide free dental care to children.

This year the event will be at the Owatonna clinic. All eight doctors and almost 30 of the staff members are volunteering their time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5. As a team, staff are donating all necessary expenses to provide outstanding dental treatment for children free of charge.

This is a special opportunity for the staff to use their skills to provide children with a healthy, confident, pain-free smile they may not otherwise have the opportunity to receive.

Call the Owatonna Clinic at 507-455-1000 with any questions or comments or to schedule an appointment.