Many new COVID-19 cases reported in area counties; Freeborn County approaching 400 active cases

The numbers were not good Wednesday, as Minnesota experienced 44,626 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,193,504 since the pandemic started. Thirty-seven Minnesotans, including an 85- to 89-year-old Steele County resident, died as well, raising the total number of casualties to 11,037.

Locally, Mower County reported the highest number of new cases, with 578 confirmed and another 14 probable. The county has reported 9,836 total cases and 58 deaths in total.

Steele County reported 311 new cases with 12 more probable. The county has experienced 8,489 total cases and 48 fatalities.

Freeborn County wasn’t too far behind, with 267 new cases and another 44 probable. Among the cases, 10 were reported in children newborn to 4, nine were in children ages 5 to 9, 14 were 10 to 14, 20 were 15 to 19, 59 were in their 20s, 64 were in their 40s, 44 in their 40s, 46 in their 50s and 31 in their 60s. There were nine cases reported in people in their 70s, three cases in patients in their 80s and two cases in patients in their 90s. One new person was hospitalized. The county currently has 389 active cases, and no new deaths were reported.

So far the county has recorded 7,329 total cases and 57 deaths.

Waseca County reported 85 new cases and an additional two probable cases. That bumps the county’s total to 4,613 cases, with 36 deaths.

Faribault County had 58 new cases and another probable. The county has experienced 3,090 total cases with 44 deaths.