Mason City woman pleads guilty in case of shot fired into door at Albert Lea motel 

A Mason City woman charged with firing a gun into a room at Motel 6 in Albert Lea in October pleaded guilty Tuesday to one of the three charges against her in the case.

Jessica Hutfles, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon as part of a plea agreement with the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office.

Hutfles was initially charged with the second-degree assault charge along with one count of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and one count of carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit.

As part of the agreement the other two charges are expected to be dismissed.

Police arrested Hutfles after receiving a call the morning of Oct. 22 from a person who said a woman had shot a bullet into his hotel room door and fled the scene.

The caller was able to describe Hutfles by the clothes she was wearing, and officers found her within minutes of the initial call a short distance away from the crime scene. Hutfles was taken into custody and a firearm was located.

Hutfles is slated to be sentenced March 24.