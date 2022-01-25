Mathew L. Luna

Mathew Lee Luna, 60, of Hollandale, MN, passed away on January 22, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus of respiratory failure.

Matt L. Luna was born in Geneva Township, MN, on November 3, 1961, the third born son of Lucas and Gloria (Gomez) Luna. Matt grew up on the family farm in Hollandale, MN. After high school, he attended Riverland Community College in Albert Lea for auto mechanics. There, he met Randie L. Peterson, who would become his wife of 32 years. They were united in marriage on July 15, 1989. 4 children were born to this union. Together, they started garden tractor pulls, which they continued yearly until after the kids were grown.

Matt spent much of his life outdoors: gardening, hunting, fishing, campfires, fish frys and nature viewing. Every year, he looked forward to his yearly trips to Wabasha to see the fall colors. He loved to cook, bake, and can food from his garden. He especially liked making tortillas, tamales, albondigas, rice, beans and rhubarb dessert.

He was known as a “Mr. Fix-it” and loved working with his hands. He spent lots of time in the workshop. He enjoyed crafting and working with leather, making wallets and belts among other things.

Family get togethers were of great importance. Spending time with the grandkids and pulling them in the lawn mower train brought Matt great joy. He spent many years helping various organizations like Green Wing and school functions, including helping Santa.

Matt always had a smile on his face, and it was contagious. He made those around him laugh and smile. He enjoyed socializing and would stop and talk to everyone. He had a heart of gold and him everyone was family. He was very selfless and took time to help everyone in his life.

Matt worked as a highway worker for the state of Minnesota for 32 years and was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He was a hard worker and stayed busy. He spent his life sharing his knowledge and sense of humor with everyone.

Left to cherish Matt’s memory is his wife, Randie; his children: Nicole (Steve) Lenz; Nicholas (Shyla R.) Luna, Sarah Jo (Chad) Schaper; and Amy (Chris R.) Luna; grandchildren: Landon, Rylan, Tristan, Kiyan, Yelena, Oakley, and Gloriana; siblings: Lucas (Deb) Luna, Mark (Marie) Luna, Delores (Jeff) Weberg, Patrick Luna, and Jon (Kristie) Luna; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Matt in death were his parents; brother, Urban Luna; and grandson, Duwayne Coke.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Service and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. A memorial mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Theodore Catholic Church with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. Time for food and fellowship will follow services at Bonnerup Funeral Service.