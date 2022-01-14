Mathias “Mike” Rohne passed away on January 11, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Mason City, IA.

Funeral services for Mike will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11:30 am at Zion Lutheran Church, Albert Lea. Pastor Matt Lehman will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at London Deer Creek Cemetery, Worth County, IA.

Mike was born April 24, 1945, in Northwood, Iowa to Martin and Mary (Betty) Barber Rohne. He attended school at Country School District 125 through the 8th grade. Mike then went to Northwood High School until Glenville High School opened and graduated from there in 1963.

On August 20, 1966, Mike was united in marriage to Alayna Anderson at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Center, MN. In 2021 they celebrated 55 years of marriage. Mike was a farmer his whole life on the Rohne Century Farm located in London Township. His first job to support his farming habit was with Central Soya in Northwood. Throughout his farming career he sold DeKalb seed corn, served as township assessor, was employed with Federal Crop Insurance, crop adjusted for several companies, and had his own crop insurance agency.

Mike was a member of the Army Reserves for 6 years out of Mason City. He also served many years on the London-Deer Creek Cemetery Association Board.

Mike was a loving husband, great father, mischief-making grandfather, and unofficial mayor of Deer Creek Valley (also known as the local Grump).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by mother-in-law Arline Anderson, father-in-law Alton Anderson, brothers-in-law Keith Goslee and Gary Anderson, and nephew Matthew Rohne.

Surviving in addition to his wife Alayna are children Joel (Deb) Rohne, Bruce Rohne, Danette (Kirk) Graeve, and Amanda (Fred) Girouard. Grandchildren Ross, Mary, Eleanor, Leo, Lila, Charles, Abner, Silas, Iver, and Martin. Brother Allen (Judy) Rohne, Sister Marilyn (Bob) Goslee Jurrens, Sister-in-law Pat (Russ) Mittelstaedt and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be directed to London-Deer Creek Cemetery Association, Zion Lutheran Church, or Deer Creek Valley Lutheran Church in Mike’s name.