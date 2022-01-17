Mayo Clinic to light buildings in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayo Clinic Health System is recognizing and celebrating the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by lighting both Austin and Albert Lea locations on Monday.

Mayo Clinic enterprise wide is lighting its buildings in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota in red, white and blue, beginning at dusk.

According to a press release, King’s teachings center on justice, equality, courage and determination, as well as the fearlessness to stand in opposition of prejudice, oppression and violence.

His vision remains an enduring source of inspiration. Mayo Clinic is committed to advancing racial equity, inclusion and diversity