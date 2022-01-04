Michael Loy Hanson, age 72 of McCook, Nebraska passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Benkelman, NE.

Michael was born July 15, 1949 in Albert Lea, MN to parents Sylvester Harold and Elnore Christine (Groe) Hanson. He was one of three children. Michael graduated from Albert Lea High School with the Class of 1967.

On July 13, 1977, Michael married Carol J. (Gravon) in Manti, UT. The couple became proud parents to two children: John and Elizabeth.

Michael loved to garden and go camping with family and friends. In his younger years, he played guitar in a band and was an All-State shortstop in High School. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working with his homing pigeons. In his older years, he enjoyed reading books and discussing what he is reading with his family and hearing what his family, especially grandkids were reading.

Michael was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Michael spent the majority of his professional life as a Camera Operator for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, microfilming birth, death, marriage and other documents in county courthouses throughout the upper Midwest. His work can now be found on ancestry.com. Other jobs that he had earlier in his life include semi-truck driver, bus driver and factory worker.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Vonice Wohlstein, infant sister Sylvia, and infant granddaughter Vera Hanson.

Those left to celebrate his life include his wife, Carol Hanson of McCook, NE; son, John (Sherry) Hanson of McCook, NE; daughter, Elizabeth Hanson of Hastings, MN; brother, Merlin “Mert” (Linda) Hanson of Des Monies, IA; five grandchildren Jayceea, Mykuh, Alexis, Davien, and Everett Hanson and extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home in McCook, NE with Todd Chessmore officiating and Dr. Jason Blomstedt speaking.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN.

Burial will be on Friday, January 7, 2022 in the Silver Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery in Silver Lake, IA.

Memorial contributions are suggested in Michael’s name to be designated at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested in Michael's name to be designated at a later date.

Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with the arrangements.