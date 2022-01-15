Minnesota DNR reminds riders to stay sober, ride smart

Snowmobile trail conditions vary throughout Minnesota but, in areas where there’s good snow, riders have been getting out with gusto. Snowmobile tracks are common sights in road ditches, on trails and atop the ice. This year’s busy start to the riding season continues a surge in recent years of people riding snowmobiles to enjoy Minnesota’s outdoors.

Gov. Tim Walz has declared Jan. 15-23 to be Snowmobiling Safety Awareness Week, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers remind all riders to brush up on safety and prioritize safe rides. So far this year, two snowmobile riders have lost their lives and there have been multiple close calls, including several snowmobile riders who have fallen through the ice. During the past eight snowmobile seasons, more than seven riders, on average, have lost their lives each year.

“We’re continuing to see new people get into the sport of snowmobiling and discover the unique way riding the trails connects them with nature,” said Bruce Lawrence, DNR Enforcement Division recreational vehicle coordinator. “With more than 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Minnesota, opportunities abound. As long as riders make good decisions when they’re out riding, snowmobiling is something they can do the rest of their lives.”

Lawrence offers the following tips to ensure a safe ride: