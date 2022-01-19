New COVID-19 cases continue in area counties

Several new cases were reported across the area on Monday in the regular update from health officials.

The numbers were for data as of 4 a.m. Friday, and data from the long holiday weekend will be released Wednesday.

Mower County experienced the highest number of new cases, with 102 new cases and five more probable. Mower has had 9,293 total cases of COVID with 58 fatalities.

Steele County was next with 41 new cases and another probable. That brings the county’s total to 8,160 total cases with 47 deaths.

Freeborn County had 39 new cases with five more probable. Of the 44 new cases, three were found in children age newborn to 4. Another case was between 5 and 9. Five cases were reported in teenagers 15 to 19. Nine cases each were reported in residents in their 20s and 30s, eight cases in their 40s and one in their 50s. Four cases were found in residents in their 60s, while two cases each were reported in residents in their 70s and 80s.

In Freeborn County there have been 7,012 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic with 57 deaths.

Waseca County reported 14 new cases with another one probable, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 4,552 with 36 deaths.

Faribault County experienced four new cases and two more probable. Faribault has experienced 3,026 total cases and 44 deaths.