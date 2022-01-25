New COVID-19 death reported in Faribault County

Forty-two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday across Minnesota, including one Faribault County resident between 75 and 79 years of age.

Mower County reported the highest number of new cases, with 114 confirmed and another five probable. Mower has experienced 10,222 total cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with 58 proving fatal.

Steele County recorded 112 new cases and another four cases probable. The county has had 8,795 total cases and 49 deaths since the pandemic began.

Freeborn County reported one new hospitalization and 89 new cases, along with four probable cases.

The new cases included the following:

Four people 4 and under

Seven between 5 and 9

Six between 10 and 14

17 between 15 and 19

10 in their 20s

Nine in their 30s

18 in their 40s

Six in their 50s

Seven in their 60s

Four in their 70s

Four in their 80s

One in their 90s

So far Freeborn County has experienced 7,610 total cases of COVID-19. Fifty-eight county residents have also lost their lives.

Waseca County recorded 31 new cases with another two probable. The county has recorded 7,709 total cases since the pandemic started, and 36 county residents have died from COVID complications.

Faribault County confirmed 13 new cases, raising the county’s total number of cases to 3,191. Forty-five Faribault residents have died since the state began keeping track of fatalities caused by COVID-19.

Minnesota officials reported 12,722 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. That raises the total number of cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,229,444.

There have been 11,193 deaths.