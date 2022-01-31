New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County

Another Freeborn County resident has died from COVID-19, according to health officials Monday.

The resident was between 60 and 64 years of age and is the 61st COVID death in the county.

Freeborn County also reported 81 new cases with another seven probable. That brings the total number of cases to 8,256.

Among the new infections, six cases were found in children newborn to 4, six cases were discovered in children 5 to 9, nine in children 10 to 14, eight in teenagers 15 to 19, nine in people in their 20s, 10 in people in their 30s, seven in people in their 40s, 13 in people in their 50s, nine in people in their 60s, five in people in their 70s, five in people in their 80s and one in a person in their 90s.

Another person was hospitalized from COVID-19 complications, and there are 380 active lab-confirmed cases.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases in the area, with 97 confirmed and another probable. There have been 9,506 infections in the county and 50 deaths.

Mower County counted 92 new cases of COVID-19, with another three cases probable. That raises the county’s total to 11,045 since the pandemic began. Fifty-nine residents have also died from COVID complications.

Waseca County reported 40 new cases, but there were another 33 probable cases. Waseca County has experienced 5,083 total cases and 37 deaths.

Faribault County recorded 28 new cases. That raises the county’s total to 3,457 total cases with 45 deaths.

Minnesota reported 12,098 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 29 new deaths. The state has recorded 1,321,753 total cases since the pandemic started, and 11,411 Minnesotans have lost their lives.