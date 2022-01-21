New COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn, Steele counties

Freeborn and Steele Counties each reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday in the update from health officials.

The deaths were two of the 78 new deaths reported across the state, along with 11,440 new cases reported statewide.

The Freeborn County resident who died was between 60 and 64, and the Steele County resident who died was between 50 and 54.

Mower County experienced the highest number of new cases, with 121 being reported and another two cases probable. That brings the county’s total to 9,967 cases with 58 deaths since the pandemic started.

Freeborn County experienced 69 new cases and 13 more probable cases. Including the most recent fatality, there have been 58 deaths in the county among the 7,422 cases.

Among the new cases, three cases were recorded in children newborn to age 4, three more in children 5 to 9, five cases in children 10 to 14, eight in teenagers 15 to 19, 14 in people in their 20s, 12 in people in their 30s, 14 in people in their 40s, seven in people in their 50s, six in people in their 60s, seven in people in their 70s, two in people in their 80s and there was another case in a people in their 90s.

Three people were hospitalized, bringing the county’s total number of patients needing hospital care to 346 since the start of the pandemic.

Steele County recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more probable cases. The county has totaled 8,559 total cases and 49 deaths.

Waseca County reported 25 new cases and another probable. There have been 4,643 total cases and 36 deaths since the state started recording information.

Faribault County had 12 new cases with another two probable. Forty-four county residents have died among the 3,119 total cases.