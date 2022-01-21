No new COVID-19 deaths reported in the area

Thirty-six new deaths were reported as of 11 a.m. Friday morning, though none within the five-county coverage area. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11,828 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 1,216,734, since the start of the pandemic with 11,151 proving fatal.

Mower County experienced the highest number of new coronavirus cases, with 110 confirmed and another five probable. That raises the county’s total number of cases to 10,096 with 58 deaths.

Steele County reported 99 new cases with another one probable. The county has had 8,672 COVID-19 cases, with 49 deaths.

Freeborn County confirmed 65 new cases, and there were another six probable. Of the 7,503 total cases, 58 residents have died from COVID complications.

Among the new cases, two were confirmed in patients newborn to 4, five cases were confirmed in patients 10 to 14, three cases were found in people 15 to 19, 13 in people in their 20s, 11 in people in their 30s, nine in people in their 40s, 12 in people in their 50s, 10 in people in their 60s, four in people in their 70s and two in people in their 90s.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated there are 352 active cases, and two new hospitalizations were reported.

Faribault County confirmed 25 new cases, and there were another six probable. The county has experienced 3,171 total cases, and 44 county residents have died from the coronavirus.

Waseca County reported 29 new cases. That raises the total number of cases to 4,678 since the pandemic started. Thirty-six residents have also died.