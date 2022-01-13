Number of active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County surpasses 300

COVID-19 continues to sweep through Minnesota, as 11,510 new cases and 52 deaths were reported Thursday.

With the 57 new cases in Freeborn County, the number of active cases surpassed 300.

Five new hospitalizations were also reported.

The new cases included the following:

Two people ages 5 to 9

Two people between 10 and 14

Four people between 15 and 19

16 people in their 20s

12 people in their 30s

Six people in their 40s

Eight people in their 50s

Two people in their 60s

Two people in their 70s

Two people in their 80s

A 55- to 59-year-old Faribault County resident, a 65- to 69-year-old Steele County citizen and a 75- to 79-year-old Waseca County person all died from COVID complications.

In the area, Mower County continued to have the most new cases, with 78 confirmed and 13 probable.

Steele County reported 66 new cases with another probable, Waseca County had 27 new cases with one more probable and Faribault County reported 27 new cases.

So far statewide, there have been 1,126,697 total cases of COVID, with 10,939 deaths since the start of the pandemic.