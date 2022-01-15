Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 8, 2021, in Bethany Hall with prelude music provided by Cindy Gandrud. Co-president Sheri Nicol welcomed everyone, and together the group read the FLCW purpose. Ruth Noren read a devotion, “Road to Bethlehem,” that reminds that the road to and stay at Bethlehem was not as pretty as many of the artistic depictions make it appear to be. God is there with everyone no matter where it may be. Noren then read the lyrics to the hymn “Glory to God the Angels Sing.”

Business meeting:

Nicol called the business meeting to order.

1) Bonnie Trampel made a motion to approve the secretary’s minutes from the Nov. 10, 2021, meeting as printed. The motion was seconded by Carol Olson. Motion carried.

2) Trampel read a thank you letter from SE MN Synodical Women’s Organization for the donation received. The letter also reminded members that the fall conference will be at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester on Sept. 17, and the spring conference will be in April.

Old business: After briefly discussing some of the changes to Holidays Ahead 2021 Nicol asked anyone with thoughts or ideas for 2022 to pass them onto Diane Damerow or herself.

New business:

1) Nicol reviewed the programs for 2022. Vice president and president positions are still open.

2) Gandrud reported that Christmas books for checkout are on a cart outside the office.

After the business meeting Damerow conducted the Litany of Thanksgiving. This was followed by collection of the Thank Offering and the regular offering while members sang the hymn “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” Noren gave the offering prayer.

Damerow then introduced the program “Happy Birthday Jesus” presented by the Revs. Roger Fears and Joy Knoppel and music director Tyler Egge. Egge accompanied members in a sing-a-long. Fears and Knoppel talked about the how and why we celebrate Christmas. Fears read the Christmas story from the book of Luke. When people celebrate birthdays, they are celebrating relationships. Discussing their experiences with adoption people know that God adopts all through the birth of Jesus Christ. The group then sang “Happy Birthday, Jesus,” complete with a cake.

Thank yous were given to the Usher/Greeter Damerow and to Hostesses Cheryl Moran, Beth Breamer, and LouJean Nelson. Prayer Partners were revealed and gifts exchanged.

Caring and Sharing Chairpersons Carol Colstrup and Ginny Thompson and their committee served one funeral in November.

The meeting closed with the Table Prayer and the Lord’s Prayer.