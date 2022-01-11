Paul A. Johnson, 80, of Clarks Grove, MN passed away on January 8, 2022, at his home.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 11am at Central Freeborn Church. Pastor Matt Griggs will officiate. Burial will be at Central Freeborn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Paul Anton Johnson was born on January 24, 1941, to Julian and Edna (Warrick) Johnson in Albert Lea, MN. Paul grew up and attended school in Glenville, MN. Paul married Kathleen (Nelson) Johnson on April 28, 1962 and together they raised three children.

Paul worked many years and retired from Progress Castings in Albert Lea. Paul enjoyed hunting, trapping, painting, snowmobile racing, cutting wood, and having coffee with family and friends. Paul absolutely loved seeing and being around his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was so very important to him.

Paul is survived by his children, Susan (Jon) Mickelson, Patricia (Rick) Grove, Christina (Chris) Nee; grandchildren, Aaron, Anton (Chelsea), Angela, Jeremiah (Lindsey), Amanda (Curtis), Alisha (Josh), Justin (Sidney) Elizabeth, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Devin, Lincoln, Anna, Addison, Abbie, Madison, Zoe, Mason, Riley, Amelia, and Lita; brothers and sisters in law, Warren (Bonnie) Nelson and Richard and Paulette Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathleen in 1997, parents in law, Merrill and Vivian Nelson; sister, Helen Krominga; brothers, Julian Jr. and Edward (Johnny) Johnson; nieces, Luann and Jennifer; nephews, Tom, Mike, Joey, Teddy, Robert, and Marty; and sisters in law, Haroldine and Mavis.