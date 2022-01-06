Peak energy alert issued

Due to high forecasted energy loads this evening, a peak alert has been issued for today.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative is asking members to shift flexible electricity use to after 8 p.m.

Some ways people can conserve electricity include the following:

• Lower the thermostat. Freeborn-Mower Electric recommends 68 degrees or lower.

• Run your dishwasher after 8 p.m.; open the door to air dry.

• Do laundry before or after the peak alert. Use cold water when you wash clothes.

• Reheat leftovers in the microwave.

• Find a new book or magazine to read instead of watching TV.

• If possible, wait to bathe until after 8 p.m.. Set the thermostat on your water heater to 120 degrees.

Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the peak alert. Members can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the alert period.