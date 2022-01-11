Phyllis Mae (Budahl) Fredrickson passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 1pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home with visitation 1 hour before the service. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. A private family burial will be held at Lunder Lutheran Church Cemetery on a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Phyllis was born in Albert Lea, April 22, 1934. She attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Albert Lea High School in June of 1951. She was united in marriage to Ben Fredrickson on June 24, 1951. Phyllis and Ben resided on Summer Avenue until they purchased the Budahl Family Farm. Phyllis and Ben resided on the farm (often referred to as the ‘Fredrickson Funny Farm’!) until moving to Knutson Place Apartments in 2013.

Phyllis was a master homemaker, gifted seamstress, and a lifelong member of Lunder Lutheran Church, Twin Lakes. After years devoted to making a warm, loving home for Ben and the girls, the church, and a rural community of friends, Phyllis went to work outside of her home at Twin Lakes State Bank, retiring after 23 years of service. She loved a good book and there wasn’t a Sudoku, Cryptoquip or puzzle she couldn’t solve.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ben; daughters, Gayle (Neal) Honsey, Karen (Peter) Heers, Lynn (Tom) Hestness; grandchildren, Matt (Jen) Johnson, Adam (Ivy) Johnson, Beth (Luke) Kreofsky, Laura (Josh) Rentz, Simon (Becca) Heers, Kevin (Steph) Heers, Joel (Ginger) Hestness, Jodi (Brody) Page; and 17 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death; Baby Boy Fredrickson, Edwin and Louise Budahl, Edwin Budahl, Jr., Sybil (Vern) Nies, Ben(Florence) Fredrickson Sr, Delmar (Ruby) Fredrickson, Bob (Thais) Fredrickson, Elsie (Monnie) Marcuson, Beverly (Bob) Phillips, and Jerry Fredrickson.