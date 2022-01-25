Police investigating suspected arson of vehicle and other reports

Published 9:23 am Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

A vehicle was reported on fire at 3:04 a.m. Monday at 1217 St. John Ave. According to police, a caller reported hearing two loud bangs and then looked out the window and saw the vehicle on fire. Police state the fire is suspected arson, and the investigation is ongoing.

 

Assault reported on bus

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:55 p.m. Monday of an assault that happened on a school bus in Alden on Friday. 

More News

US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

Crime debate begins in advance of legislative session

Minnesota groups unite to oppose marijuana legalization

Area under wind chill warning

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials