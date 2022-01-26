PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Shell Rock River Watershed District Board of Managers will hold a public hearing on February 8, 2022 at approximately 8:31 AM at the Shell Rock District office, 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007 to review the establishment of the Vandegrift Wetland Restoration. Means of financing is Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. Plans are available to view via shellrock.org. Questions regarding this matter may be referenced to Project and Program Manager, Courtney Phillips at 507-377-5785.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jan. 26, 2022

PUBLIC HEARING