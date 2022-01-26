NOTICE OF HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT FOR THE

2022 STATE AID STREET OVERLAY PROJECT (JOB 2202)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Albert Lea, Minnesota will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 to consider the making of Improvement Job No. 2202 – 2022 State Aid Street Overlay Project. The proposed project involves bituminous mill & overlay, and miscellaneous curb & gutter and sidewalk replacement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429.011 to 429.111. The streets are:

Hammer Road – Bridge Avenue to Sorensen Road

Richway Drive – Bridge Avenue to Garfield Avenue

The area proposed to be assessed for such improvements are the streets described above. The estimated cost of the improvement is $787,993.80. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune January 26th and February 2nd, 2022

BY: /s/ Daphney Maras – City Clerk