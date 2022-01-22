Robin Gudal: Forgiveness is liberation from guilt

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

How do you handle being hurt emotionally? Are you a “lash back” person? Do you “defend yourself to the n’th degree”? Do you internalize? Can you just let it roll off your shoulders?

“Only reckless confidence in a source greater than ourselves can empower us to forgive the wounds inflicted by others,” –– Brennan Manning

I have been all the above. I have been on both ends of hurt. Ashamedly, I have been the hurt’er on more than one occasion.

You gotta be mature enough to understand that you have some toxic traits, too. It’s not always the other person (WP quote).

I was reminded of a situation years ago with one of my adult children; our eldest daughter is naturally “roll off the shoulders.” I accidently missed sending her an important text I had sent to her three siblings. That is an ultimate bad mom award moment!

Thankfully, she went beyond her natural tendency and shared with me the hurt. I feel so blessed our relationship is strong enough that she could confront the issue. I confused my error and asked her forgiveness. It doesn’t matter that it was unintentional, her woundedness was real. Forgiveness was granted.

“He has removed our sins as far from us as the east is from the west.” — Psalm 103:12, NLT

I am a thankful momma that she also chose to claim this verse. Forgiveness is powerful!

“A trusting heart is forgiven and in turn forgives.” — Brennan Manning

Have you ever had a tiny sliver? It hurts initially; you forget about it. Then, it festers, turns red and soon this little hurt becomes ulcerated. It needs attention. It needs to be treated. Then time to heal.

“In one horrible act of violence (rape) he destroyed her life; in one incredible act of grace she forgave him” – quote on back of “Forgiving the Dead Man Walking” by Debbie Morris. If he (Robert Willie) is there (heaven), as uncomfortable as I am at that idea, I need to accept the fact that my human feelings won’t really matter when I go to Heaven. If he is there, it’ll be the same way I get there –– only by God’s generosity and grace. (page 239)

Excellent books that cover forgiveness: “Love Like You’ve Never Been Hurt” (Jentezen Franklin), “A Serial Killers Daughter” (Kerri Rawson), “Wounded to Wonderful” (Dr. John Braland) and “Forgiving the Dead Man Walking (Debbie Morris) and offenses topic; “Bait of Satan” (John Bevere).

The forgiveness of God is gratuitous liberation from guilt. Paradoxically, the conviction of personal sinfulness becomes the occasion of encounter with the merciful love of the redeeming God. “There will be rejoicing in heaven over one sinner repenting…” (Luke 15:7). “In his brokenness, the repentant prodigal knew an intimacy with his father that his sinless, self-righteous brother never knew.” — Brennan Manning.

“Create in me a clean heart, O God. Renew a loyal spirit within me.” Psalm 51:10 NLT

Robin Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.