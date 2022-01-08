Robin Gudal: Wanting perfect spiritual vision

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I have cataracts. I really thought when the optometrist told me in October that I was starting to develop them, and we’d need to in the next few years (in my mind five or so) keep an eye (pun intended) on them, that it would be just that years, not months later.

I am thankful for good eye care, and I know many of us are. Whether you wear glasses, sunglasses (for preventative eye strain), contacts, have had Lasik surgery or “cheaters” you are a part of the 75% of adults who use some sort of vision correction. This equates to 164 million of us according to The Vision Council.

When Greggy and I were first married and had very limited resources (Ah, I remember the days when a BigMac, that we shared, was like going to a steakhouse!) we purchased a picture that has had a special place in my heart, mind and spirit.

1 Corinthians 13:12, NIV. For now, we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully know.

New Living Translation: Now we see things imperfectly, like puzzling reflections in a mirror, but then we will see everything with perfect clarity. All that I know now is partial and incomplete, but then I will know everything completely, just as God now knows me completely.

This picture was so unique, it was all black, and you had to look at a certain angle to see the verse and then just like an eye chart at the doctor it came into focus. Then suddenly you couldn’t not see it. We all need adjustments at times in our lives, redirection, a correction to see clearly, to have 20\20 insight. Once we have seen; we know.

I love the NLT translation; read it again.

Did you catch the phrases: perfect clarity? The ending statement, “just as God now knows me completely.” That’s a promise — we are all known.

I know right now my physical vision is impaired, but soon it will be made clearer. Oh, how I need my spiritual vision to have 20\20 accuracy. What a great way to start 2022! Clarity. Focus. Happy and blessed New Year, dear readers. This is my prayer for you!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.