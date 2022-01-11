Robin T. Allen, 50, of Albert Lea, MN passed way January 3, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10 am at Zion Lutheran Church. Pastor Matt Lehman will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and on e hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Robin Thomas Allen was born on June 30, 1971, to Robert and Sondra Dawn (Stoner) Allen in Albert Lea. He graduated from Chatfield High School in 1990. After high school he earned two degrees – one in Microsoft Engineering and the other in Heavy Truck Autobody. On June 18, 1994, he was united in marriage to Audrey Marie Crosby. From this union 3 children were born: Rebecca, Jacob, and Breanna. The family made their home in Albert Lea.

Robin had a passion for working on vehicles and used his extensive knowledge and talent in positions at Dave Syverson auto for 8 years and, more recently, Advanced Auto for 13 years. In his free time Robin could often be found assisting his loved ones with their vehicles if he wasn’t working on a project car or motorcycle of his own.

Robin also had a particular interest in computers and spent a lot of time building and upgrading his computer for another of his hobbies- online gaming. He shared his love of gaming, reading, and movie watching with his children and was always excited for the next Marvel movie to come out so he could see it with his son.

Friends of Robin remember him fondly for their many nights out with him as he sang karaoke and played darts. He spent many years participating in dart leagues and always looked forward to showing off a bit with his partner.

Robin was a loving and devoted husband and father. He anchored his family through many storms and his steadfast love will be sorely missed. Robin cherished his time with his family and loved nothing more than sharing a simple meal and playing cards with them. He was also a proud grandfather of 2 and bragged about them every chance he got.

His life was filled with laughter and joy and being counted among his friends and family was a blessing.

Robin is survived by his wife of 27 years, Audrey Allen; his daughter Rebecca and her partner, Justin, and their two kids, Jace and Charlotte; his son, Jacob, and his wife, Amanda; his daughter, Breanna, and her partner, Max; his mom and dad, Steve and Joanie Johnson; 3 brothers, two sisters, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Robin was preceded in death by his biological parents, Robert and Sondra Allen.