Schools cancel classes, switch to remote learning ahead of snowstorm
Published 7:43 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022
Several area schools announced Thursday night they will cancel classes or switch to remote learning as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow on Friday.
• Albert Lea Area Schools announced schools will be closed; it will be an e-learning day
• Lake Mills Community School closed
• Northwood-Kensett Community School closed
• NRHEG Schools closed
• United South Central closed; follow remote learning plan