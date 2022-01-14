Schools cancel classes, switch to remote learning ahead of snowstorm

Published 7:43 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Several area schools announced Thursday night they will cancel classes or switch to remote learning as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow on Friday.

• Albert Lea Area Schools announced schools will be closed; it will be an e-learning day

• Lake Mills Community School closed

• Northwood-Kensett Community School closed

• NRHEG Schools closed

• United South Central closed; follow remote learning plan

