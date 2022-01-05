Scoreboard
Published 6:42 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Tuesday’s results
Girls basketball
NRHEG 62, Tri City United 37
NR 29 33 – 62 TC 20 17 – 37
NRHEG stats: Trinity Smith Vulcan 2 points, 2 rebounds; Erin Jacobson 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block; Andrea Briggs 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Hallie Schultz 2 points, 1 rebound; Madison Murray 4 rebounds, 1 block; Sophie Stork 8 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks; Sarah George 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal; Preslie Nielsen 8 points, 8 rebounds
Riceville 41, Northwood-Kensett 29
Thursday’s results
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 3, Rochester Lourdes 0
Albert Lea stats: Mason Studier 1 goal; Max Edwin 1 goal, 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 1 assist; Spencer VanBeek 1 assist
Boys basketball
Maple River 76, NRHEG 45
MR 38 38 – 76 NR 19 26 – 45
NRHEG stats: Porter Peterson 16 points; Daxter Lee 14 points; Sam Olson 2 points; Tyrone Wilson 7 points; Jaxon Beck 2 points; Benjamin Schoenrock 4 points
Dec. 29 results
Boys basketball
NRHEG 60, Mayer Valley Lutheran 52
NR 31 29 – 60 MV 17 35 – 52
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 5 points; Porter Peterson 31 points; Daxter Lee 14 points; Tyrone Wilson 10 points
Girls basketball
NRHEG 74, St, James 60
NR 38 36 – 74 SJ 31 29 – 60
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal; Erin Jacobson 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 charge; Andrea Briggs 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Hallie Schultz 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist; Madison Murray 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Sophie Stork 18 points, 21 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Sarah George 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Preslie Nielsen 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
Blue Earth Area 49, United South Central 29
United South Central stats: Maya Zebro 10 points; Hannah Meyer 4 points; Lexi Johnson 4 points; Taylor Schroeder 4 rebounds; Macy Zebro 4 rebounds
Dec. 28 results
Boys basketball
St. Clair 68, NRHEG 55
SC 29 39 – 68 NR 22 33 – 55
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 5 points; Porter Peterson 14 points; Dexter Lee 13 points; Conner Nelson 3 points; Tyrone Wilson 10 points; Jaxon Beck 6 points; Benjamin Schoenrock 2 points; Charlie Nissen 2 points
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 3, Luverne 2
AL 0 2 0 (1) – 3 LU 0 1 1 (0) – 2
Albert Lea stats: Elijah Farris 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 1 assist; Spencer VanBeek 1 goal; Tim Chalmers 1 assist