Scoreboard
Published 7:48 am Saturday, January 8, 2022
Tuesday’s results
Girls basketball
Austin 63, Albert Lea 46
Albert Lea stats: Morgan Luhring 9 points; Taya Jeffrey 9 points; Annika Veldman 7 points
LeRoy-Ostrander 56, United South Central 28
United South Central stats: Maya Zebro 8 points, 10 rebounds; Macy Zebro 3 points, 12 rebounds; Lexi Johnson 3 points; Taylor Schroeder 8 rebounds
St. Ansgar 47, Northwood-Kensett 43
Nicollet 65, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40
Boys basketball
St. Clair 66, NRHEG 33
SC 30 36 – 66
NR 21 12 – 33
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 2 points; Porter Peterson 11 points; Daxter Lee 4 points; Sam Olson 1 point; Tyrone Wilson 9 points; Charlie Nissen 5 points; Ben Schoenrock 1 point