Scoreboard

Published 7:48 am Saturday, January 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Tuesday’s results

Girls basketball

Austin 63, Albert Lea 46

Albert Lea stats: Morgan Luhring 9 points; Taya Jeffrey 9 points; Annika Veldman 7 points

LeRoy-Ostrander 56, United South Central 28

United South Central stats: Maya Zebro 8 points, 10 rebounds; Macy Zebro 3 points, 12 rebounds; Lexi Johnson 3 points; Taylor Schroeder 8 rebounds

St. Ansgar 47, Northwood-Kensett 43

Nicollet 65, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40

Boys basketball

St. Clair 66, NRHEG 33

SC  30  36 – 66

NR  21  12 – 33

NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 2 points; Porter Peterson 11 points; Daxter Lee 4 points; Sam Olson 1 point; Tyrone Wilson 9 points; Charlie Nissen 5 points; Ben Schoenrock 1 point

