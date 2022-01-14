Scoreboard
Tuesday’s results
Boys basketball
Lake Mills 61, West Hancock 43
LM 15 15 19 12 – 61
WH 14 9 13 7 – 43
Lake Mills stats: Wyatt Helming 9 points, 7 rebounds; Bennett Berger 4 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals; Denton Kingland 15 points, 3 assists; Kadin Abele 7 points; AJ Ramaker 7 points; Seth Hermanson 2 points; Aiden Stensrud 4 points; Eli Menke 13 points, 4 rebounds
NRHEG 84, Medford 58
NR 41 43 – 84
MD 19 39 – 58
NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 12 points; Porter Peterson 11 points; Daxter Lee 20 points; Sam Olson 6 points; Conner Nelson 4 points; Tyrone Wilson 18 points; Charlie Nissen 3 points; Jaxon Beck 4 points; Will Tuttle 3 points; Ben Schoenrock 2 points; Brady Schlaak 1 point
Girls basketball
Albert Lea 47, Northfield 34
Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 17 points; Kendall Kenis 11 points; Annika Veldman 8 points
Medford 74, NRHEG 68
NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 8 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 charge; Erin Jacobson 5 points, 9 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Sidney Schultz 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Madison Murray 2 points; Sophie Stork 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Sarah George 5 points, 5 rebounds; Preslie Nielsen 9 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal
Monday’s results
Girls basketball
Nicollet 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Cerra Grunzke 15 points
Northwood-Kensett 56, North Butler 48