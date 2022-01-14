Scoreboard

Tuesday’s results

Boys basketball

Lake Mills 61, West Hancock 43

LM  15  15  19  12 – 61

WH  14  9  13  7 – 43

Lake Mills stats: Wyatt Helming 9 points, 7 rebounds; Bennett Berger 4 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals; Denton Kingland 15 points, 3 assists; Kadin Abele 7 points; AJ Ramaker 7 points; Seth Hermanson 2 points; Aiden Stensrud 4 points; Eli Menke 13 points, 4 rebounds

NRHEG 84, Medford 58

NR  41  43  – 84

MD  19  39  – 58

NRHEG stats: Jack Olson 12 points; Porter Peterson 11 points; Daxter Lee 20 points; Sam Olson 6 points; Conner Nelson 4 points; Tyrone Wilson 18 points; Charlie Nissen 3 points; Jaxon Beck 4 points; Will Tuttle 3 points; Ben Schoenrock 2 points; Brady Schlaak 1 point

Girls basketball

Albert Lea 47, Northfield 34

Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 17 points; Kendall Kenis 11 points; Annika Veldman 8 points

Medford 74, NRHEG 68

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 8 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 charge; Erin Jacobson 5 points, 9 rebounds; Hallie Schultz 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Sidney Schultz 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Madison  Murray 2 points; Sophie Stork 5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Sarah George 5 points, 5 rebounds; Preslie Nielsen 9 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Monday’s results

Girls basketball

Nicollet 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Cerra Grunzke 15 points

Northwood-Kensett 56, North Butler 48

