Scoreboard

Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Thursday’s results
Boys hockey
Albert Lea 5, Mankato West 2
AL 0 4 1 – 5
MW 0 1 1 – 2
Albert Lea stats: #Elijah Farris 1 goal, 4 assists; #Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 1 assist; #Beau Schreiber 1 goal, 1 assist; #Joshua Behrends 1 goal;
Girls hockey
Albert Lea 6, Mankato West 4
AL 1 2 3 – 6
MW 2 0 2 – 4
Albert Lea stats: Morgan Gosekeson 2 goals; Mika Cichosz 1 goal, 1 assist; Lucy Stay 1 goal, 1 assist; Shelby Evans 1 goal, 2 assists; Aryah Hanson 1 goal; Olivia Ellsworth 1 assist; #Hanna Austinson 2 assists
Boys basketball
NRHEG 64, Tri-City United 46
NR 27 37 – 64
TC 16 30 – 46
NRHEG stats: Porter Peterson 31 points; Daxter Lee 15 points; Tyrone Wilson 12 points; Jaxon Brock Benjamin Schoenrock 2 points
Girls basketball
Cleveland 56, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 35