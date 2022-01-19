Scoreboard

Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Thursday’s results

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 5, Mankato West 2

AL  0 4 1 – 5

MW  0 1 1 – 2

Albert Lea stats: #Elijah Farris 1 goal, 4 assists; #Joseph Yoon 2 goals, 1 assist; #Beau Schreiber 1 goal, 1 assist; #Joshua Behrends 1 goal; 

Girls hockey

Albert Lea 6, Mankato West 4

AL  1 2 3 – 6

MW  2 0 2 – 4

Albert Lea stats: Morgan Gosekeson 2 goals; Mika Cichosz 1 goal, 1 assist; Lucy Stay 1 goal, 1 assist; Shelby Evans 1 goal, 2 assists; Aryah Hanson 1 goal; Olivia Ellsworth 1 assist; #Hanna Austinson 2 assists

Boys basketball

NRHEG 64, Tri-City United 46

NR  27  37 – 64

TC  16  30 – 46

NRHEG stats: Porter Peterson 31 points; Daxter Lee 15 points; Tyrone Wilson 12 points; Jaxon  Brock Benjamin Schoenrock 2 points

Girls basketball

Cleveland 56, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 35

More Sports

Hockey Day brings out players of all ages

Albert Lea wrestling finishes 1-2 at Iowa duals

AP source: Vikings invite Hackett, 6 others for interviews

Bulldogs win 2 in final Top of Iowa Conference quad

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials