Sites added for shoe collection donations

Published 8:00 pm Friday, January 28, 2022

By Submitted

Pairs of shoes that are in decent shape can be dropped off at Northbridge Mall, Zion Lutheran Church and now at Skyline Plaza near the Senior Citizen’s Center in Albert Lea. Other locations include the Mower County Government Center in Austin, as well as Hope Summit Church in Rochester. Shoes will be taken to an organization called Good in the Hood where they will be sold. Their program Shoe Away Hunger uses the money from the shoes to buy food for people in need. The donation deadline is March 25. Provided

