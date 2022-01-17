Snowmobile stolen and other reports

A snowmobile was reported stolen at 9:37 a.m. Friday at 408 Garden Road.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:12 p.m. Friday near the intersection of St. Peter Avenue and Ramsey Street. A person had reportedly hit a stop sign and left a bumper and headlight behind.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Nicholas Joseph Flores, 31, for felony domestic assault and felony domestic assault by strangulation after receiving a report at 10:32 a.m. Saturday of an assault that occurred the night prior in Albert Lea at 1918 Grand Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Eugenio Vasquez, 43, for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report at 10:28 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had been rear-ended by another vehicle and then left northbound on Highway 65 in Freeborn County.

1 arrested

Police arrested Shannon Troy Lee, 51, at 7:33 p.m. Sunday at 906 W. Front St.