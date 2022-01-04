Snowmobile stolen and other reports
Published 10:22 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022
A snowmobile was reported stolen from a garage at 12:44 p.m. Monday at 82513 190th St. in Hayward.
Windows broken out of vehicle
Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 1:54 p.m. Monday at 222 N. Fourth Ave. A bag of tools was taken.
3 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Valeri Kae Declue, 47, on local warrants at 4:36 p.m. Monday. The address was redacted from the log.
Police arrested Corinna Faye Nielsen, 39, on a Waseca County warrant at 3:03 p.m. Monday.
Police arrested Caitlin Anne Nesje, 31, on a local warrant at 1715 S.E. Marshall St.
Office ransacked, theft reported
Police received a report at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday of an office that was ransacked and items taken at 2306 E. Main St.