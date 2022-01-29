Standout Student: Jace Katzenmeyer

Age: 11 years old

Parents: Shannon Henderson and Kyle Katzenmeyer

Where are you from: Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend: Hawthorne Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Bauman. She always helps students and she’s kind, respectful and nice.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I joined choir in 2022, and she’s a really fun teacher too.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Always be respectful and nice to people who are having rough times in their life.

What teachers say about Jace: Jace is a genuinely kind and responsible individual. He works hard to give his best, even when faced with challenges, all the while keeping a positive attitude. He is welcoming and cares for his friends, classmates, and teachers, always willing to offer support to anyone that needs it. He has a great sense of humor and is a positive role model for his peers.