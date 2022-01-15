Standout Student: Poe Hser   

Age: 13

Parents: Mu Naw and Tin Myant

Where are you from? Thailand

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Ware because he is understanding and funny. He is smart as well.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Won a soccer tournament, almost all As in school, student of the month six times.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? You are enough. Love whoever you love, be whoever you want and don’t let anyone discourage you because you are enough and you are worthy.

What teachers say about her:“Poe is an outstanding Tiger. She works hard in everything that she does. She is kind to every person she sees. Poe is a critical thinker and a helper.”