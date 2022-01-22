Standout Student: Taya Jeffrey

Age: 18

Parents: Lori Coughlin and Max Jeffrey

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mary Bissen — she was always capable of putting a smile on my face (still does) and she cared about me on a personal level.

Favorite book/author: “Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments? Swim team, basketball, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Well-Being Club and Link Crew

What do you want to do after high school? I am attending University of Jamestown in North Dakota. I will probably study something with physical or occupational therapy while playing basketball.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Never take a day for granted because it goes by faster than you think. Get yourself involved in school and go out and support at sporting events — you make some of your best memories by getting involved!

Teacher comments about Jeffrey:

• Jim Haney, teacher: “Taya is a hard worker, pleasant, intelligent, passionate about school and life. She looks for the best in people, and she enjoys the challenges that school and life offer. She has a positive attitude, and she is the type of person that will do great things in the future because of her positive attitude and friendly demeanor.”

• Chris Dibble, principal: “Taya is a student who proves everyday what it takes to be successful in academics and activities. She is dedicated to everything she does and assists all people around in being better at what they do. Taya is an outstanding person who represents Albert Lea High School at the highest level.”