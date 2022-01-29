State DAV commander presents plaque to local DAV chapter for 75th anniversary

The Glaydon Iverson chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) monthly meeting hosted special guest Disabled American Veterans State Cmdr. Ron Haugen. Haugen brought members up to date on the upcoming legislative issues the DAV will be focusing on. He also thanked the chapter for being at 104% of its member recruitment goal and urged members to keep it up.

The highlight of the meeting was when Haugen presented current chapter Cmdr. Robert Sharp and past chapter Cmdr. Todd Bergland with a plaque. The plaque is to signify the 75th anniversary of formation as a DAV unit.

The official date of formation was March 23, 1946, when the application was approved by the National Disabled American Veterans Organization.

The chapter serves the entirety of the Freeborn County area and serves all veterans, not just disabled ones that reach out for help. The mission is Veterans helping Veterans, which the group does with the support of the Freeborn County population and the generosity of lightly used clothing items in the donation boxes.