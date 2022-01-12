Steele County reports new COVID-19 death

One new death was reported in Steele County on Tuesday in the regular update from health officials.

The resident was identified as a 75 to 79 year old.

The county also had 125 new cases in addition to three more probable ones as of 4 a.m. Tuesday. That brings the county to 7,915 total cases with 44 deaths since the state began keeping track of COVID-19 numbers.

Mower County had the highest number of new cases, with 239 confirmed and another 23 probable cases. So far Mower has had 8,720 total cases and 58 deaths.

Freeborn County reported 115 new cases with 12 more probable. Of the 127 active cases, seven were reported in children newborn to 4, three cases each in children 4 to 9 and 10 to 14, 15 in those 15 to 19, 28 in people in their 20s, 22 in people in their 30s, 11 in people in their 40s, 16 in people in their 50s, 13 in people in their 60s, four in residents in their 70s and five in residents in their 50s.

One resident was also hospitalized.

The county has had 55 deaths and 6,678 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Neighboring Faribault County had 39 new cases with seven more probable. The county has had 2,793 total cases with 42 deaths.

Waseca County had 38 new cases with five probable cases. Waseca County has had 4,415 total cases and 35 deaths.

In total, Minnesota had 29,487 new cases and 28 new deaths.