Storage unit broken into and other reports

A storage unit was reported broken into at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday at 220 North Star Road in Alden.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday at 905 Maplehill Drive.

Police received a report at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that had reportedly knocked down a speed limit sign and a mailbox and then fled at 1505 S. Broadway.

Gun reported stolen

Police received a report at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday of a handgun that was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 2611 Bridge Ave.

Robbery reported

Police received a report at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday of a juvenile male who advised he had been robbed at apartments off of Front Street near Kwik Trip.