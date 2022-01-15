Storm dumps 8 inches of snow on Albert Lea

Residents Saturday morning began to dig out from a storm that left significant snow on the area.

According to the National Weather Service, Albert Lea received 8 inches of snow. Owatonna received 6.5 inches. Austin received about 6 inches.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation states roads are partially covered with snow in and around Albert Lea but are listed as normal on Interstate 35 between Ellendale and Owatonna, as of 10 a.m. Roads were also normal on Interstate 90 east of Hayward to Austin.

Send in your snow photos to news@albertleatribune.com.