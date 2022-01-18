Thomas L. Nelson

Thomas (Tom) L. Nelson of Albert Lea passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Tom was born September 21, 1934 to Samuel and Agnes Nelson. He attended and graduated from Albert Lea School. He was confirmed at Hayward Lutheran Church. He was raised on the family farm outside of Hayward, MN.

Tom married Patricia (Pat) Jean on October 30, 1954. Together they raised four children.

Tom worked for the City of Albert Lea as the Chief Operator at the Wasted Treatment Plant and retired in 1993 after 34 years. He also worked for Albert Lea Medical Center in Utilities for 10 years.

Tom enjoyed summer vacations up north with family. Tom also enjoyed hunting in his early years but as he got older, he enjoyed watching the wildlife. He also enjoyed refinishing antique furniture and leather working.

Tom is survived by his children: Julie (Mike) Bustad, Jeff (Joni Cline) Nelson, Jill (Cody) Knaack, Jay (Angelique Ruby) Nelson. Grandchildren: Jessica Arndt, Jena (Jeff) Karlen, Wyatt (Savannah) Madson, Richard Knaack, Madison Nelson, Isy Nelson, Hunter Nelson, CJ Ruby, and Trevor Rasmussen. Great Grandchildren: Chaslin Arndt, Maison Karlen, Briley, Breckynn, and Beau Madson. Sister: Faith Kirsch and Brother-in-Law: Paul Levine.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Pat. Brother, HC Nelson. Sisters; Kate Lorentzen, Dora Levine, and Margaret Nelson. Brother and Sister-in laws; Tom Kirsch, Faye Nelson, Calvin Lorentzen, Jeanette and Clint Hanson, Lenore and Cleo Bauldry, and Red and Marlys Jean.

The family would like to extend a sincere “Thank You” to St. John’s Lutheran Community and Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Private family service will be at a later date.