Tribune takes home 4 awards in annual newspaper contest

The Albert Lea Tribune won four awards Thursday in the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest banquet in Brooklyn Park.

The contest recognized work published between September 2020 and August 2021.

The newspaper won first place in the Editorial Page as a Whole category for multi-daily newspapers with under 5,000 circulation.

“Lots of local appeal to the community. Really good local columns, editorial and letters,” the judge wrote.

The newspaper won second place in the Best Magazine category for all multi-day publications for its July/August 2021 magazine featuring Jay Enderson of Three Oak Vineyards and Winery on the cover.

“ The photos in this magazine are just outstanding,” the judge wrote. “They really draw readers into the articles. Great local content too.”

The newspaper also won second place for its website among all multi-day newspapers.

“Category labels and design are good, latest sidebar is useful, really like the update time on stories so reader knows how fresh the news is,” the judge wrote.

The Tribune won third place in the General Excellence category for multi-daily newspapers with under 5,000 circulation

“This paper feels timely and authoritative. Good local coverage that serves the community,” the judge wrote.

The newspaper contest is held annually for both college and professional newspapers.