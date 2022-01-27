Walz appoints chief deputy Steele County attorney as new judge chambered in Freeborn County

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan this week announced the appointment of Chief Deputy Steele County Attorney Christy Hormann as district court judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, replacing Judge Steven Schwab, who is retiring.

The position will be chambered in Albert Lea in Freeborn County.

“I am proud to appoint Ms. Hormann to the Freeborn County bench,” Walz said in a news release. “Her work on the Third Judicial District Veteran’s Treatment Court and her dedication to helping those suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues give me confidence that she will lead with compassion and strive for equitable outcomes for all those who appear before her.”

Minnesota’s Third Judicial District encompasses Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona counties.

“Freeborn County is gaining a judge who is ready to hit the ground running on day one and will serve her community with pride for years to come,” Lt. Gov. Flanagan said. “She will make an excellent addition to the Third Judicial District.”

As chief deputy Steele County attorney, Hormann’s caseload has consisted of civil commitments, guardianships or conservatorships, and adult felony criminal cases. She was previously an assistant Ramsey County attorney in the criminal division. Hormann also serves on the Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court and the Steele County Community Corrections Advisory Board.

Her community involvement includes serving on the board of directors for the Crisis Resource Center and the Steele County Safety Camp. She is also a member of the Promoting Peace Planning Committee and a mock trial judge with the Minnesota State High School League. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of St. Thomas and her juris doctor degree from the William Mitchell College of Law.

Also considered for the position were Stephanie Haedt and Natalie Martinez.