Waseca County resident dies from COVID-19

Another 57 people, including a 65-69 year-old Waseca County resident, died from COVID-19 complications, according to the daily update from health officials.

Since the state began keeping track, there have been 11,339 deaths from the pandemic.

Mower County reported the highest number of new cases in the area, with 122 confirmed and another nine probable. That raises the county’s total number of cases to 10,845. Fifty-nine people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Freeborn County recorded 99 new cases and another five probable. Among the new cases, five were reported in children ages newborn to 4, three cases were found in children 5 to 9, six cases were recorded in children 10 to 14, nine in teenagers 15 to 19, 22 in people in their 20s, 20 in residents in their 30s, 13 in people in their 40s, nine in people in their 50s, 10 in residents in their 60s and another was found in a person in their 70s.

One new hospitalization was reported, and there are currently 360 lab-confirmed active cases.

The county has recorded 8,067 total cases, with 59 of them being fatal.

Steele County also recorded 99 cases. Health officials also reported another three probable cases. So far, there have been 9,279 total cases in the county. Fifty people have died from COVID complications.

Waseca County recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19, with another six cases being probable. Including the most recent death, 37 county residents have died while 4,935 cases have been reported.

Faribault County had 38 new cases with another two probable. Forty-five residents have died of the 3,383 confirmed cases in the county.

Minnesota reported 14,633 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the state to 1,295,117 since the pandemic again.