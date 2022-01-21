Wind chill advisory continues through Friday morning

Published 6:12 am Friday, January 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Bitter cold wind chills are expected to continue through this morning with wind chills as low as 35 below zero possible.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

The weather agency advises the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

People should use caution while traveling outside, and wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

