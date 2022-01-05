Winter truck load increases begin Jan. 7 for metro, southeast and south frost zones

Winter load increases will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday on unrestricted state highways in the metro, southeast and south frost zones.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10% over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances.

Check with local agencies (cities, counties and townships) prior to increasing any weights on their routes. The sign erected on the roadway governs the load limit in effect. A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10% weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call: State Patrol, commercial vehicle enforcement at 651-350-2000.