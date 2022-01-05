Winter weather advisory continues through afternoon, followed by bitter wind chills

Freeborn County and much of the surrounding area remain under a winter weather advisory through the afternoon, and wind chills are expected to drop this evening.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will continue to lead to blowing and drifting snow, and people should plan on slippery road conditions.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday, with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

For the latest road conditions, visit 511mn.org.