Woman injured in rollover on I-35

A Waseca woman was injured Friday night when here vehicle rolled into the ditch on Interstate 35 between Clarks Grove and Geneva.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jessica Lynn Mulcahy, 42, was driving a 2000 Ford F150 southbound on I-35 near mile marker 21 at 10:51 p.m. when the vehicle reportedly hit ice and rolled into the ditch.

Mulcahy was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The report stated she was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was not a factor.

Ellendale Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.