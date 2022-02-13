PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 21, 2017

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $58,913.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Eric Thomas, a married man, and Tralee Thomas, a married woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 2, 2017 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A-528366

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Dated: May 16, 2019

Recorded: May 17, 2019 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A537516

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1008671-0000077220-0

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 110 Lincoln Ave, Alden, MN 56009

Tax Parcel ID Number: 210070010

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, also West 20 feet of Lot 2, in Block 7 in Village (now City) of Alden, Minnesota, according to the revised and consolidated plat of said Village (now City) recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds (now County Recorder) of Freeborn County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $65,585.94

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office Law Enforcement Center Conference Room, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2022, or the next business day if October 14, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: February 9, 2022

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 050427-F1

Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12 and 19, 2022

050427-F1